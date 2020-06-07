Checking in on local beaches as public pools close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Game Fish and Parks Department is seeing an increase in visitors at the public beaches within the state parks. With some public pools closing it gives people access to the water for some outdoor fun.

“The beach does have rules as far as we don’t allow dogs, or fishing, or boats, you know glass bottles, we don’t allow any of that on the beaches. Other than our standard regulations we don’t have anything extra for COVID other than just following the CDC guidelines,” District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann said.

