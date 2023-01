SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a New Year’s Eve fatal crash.

On Saturday, December 31, a few hours before the new year, 57-year-old William Pigg collided with 40-year-old Rebecca Earll.

Pigg suffered life-threatening injuries. He has charges pending against him.

Rebecca Earll from Canton was pronounced dead at the scene. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.