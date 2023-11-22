SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Jingle Bell Run is returning again in Sioux Falls to raise money for the South Dakota Arthritis Foundation, but it’ll look at little different than the last few years.

For the last few years, the Jingle Bell Run has happened on the Saturday morning after Thanksgiving. However, this year, they’re switching things up and reverting back to something they used to do for the annual run.

“So the Jingle Bell Run traditionally, if you go all the way back, has been before the Parade of Lights. So we wanted to go back to our roots this year and bring it back before the Parade of Lights,” Taylor Van Emmerik, lead organizer of the Jingle Bell Run, said. “Give our participants another fun thing to get into the holiday spirit this year.”

Runners are encouraged to wear costumes and organizers will have lights and glow sticks — all in a fun attempt to raise money for the South Dakota Arthritis Foundation.

“This year, we’re hoping for about $26,000. Last I checked, I think we’re at about $23,000 so we’re getting there,” Van Emmerik said.

And at the Jingle Bell Run will be youth honoree Tyli Gunnink who was diagnosed with Juvenile Arthritis last year.

“In fall of fourth grade, like my leg was hurting a lot so then we went to the doctor a lot and then we went to a more like experienced doctor and that’s when we found out that I had JIA,” Tyli said.

“It’s been different because, you know, a lot of people aren’t aware that juveniles can get arthritis and have arthritis as well,” Randy Gunnick, Tyli’s dad, said. “So it’s kind of a new and a learning experience for us, seeing how this reacts to children as well.”

Tyli says she’s looking forward to running with her friends on Friday and dressing up.

“I’m going to try and dress up as my wavy guy,” Tyli said.

Registration for the Jingle Bell Run begins at 1 p.m. at 605 Running Company in downtown Sioux Falls. There will be a dance party at 4 p.m. with the program starting at 5 and the race beginning at 5:30 in Fawick Park.