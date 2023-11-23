SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your Thanksgiving morning with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know about the days top stories.

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Chandler Feed Company in Chandler, Minnesota yesterday. A grain elevator leg exploded and several bins nearby were impacted.

The Rapid City Fire Department is reminding people to be cautious this holiday weekend with the dry conditions outside.

Thanksgiving presents additional risk for pets this year as a mystery canine illness continues to spread in multiple states. The illness has caused lasting respiratory disease and pneumonia and does not respond to antibiotics.

Shoppers are out early getting last minute groceries for their Thanksgiving meals. Many grocery stores are closed on Thursday, but Sunshine Foods on 2nd Street and Franklin Food Market are open for a few hours in the morning.

About 10,000 South Dakotans are expected to fly over Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday season is one of the busiest times at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

An award-winning multi-media artist will have an exhibition of his work at the Sioux Indian Museum in the Journey Museum in Rapid City.