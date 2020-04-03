1  of  2
Avera Prince of Peace says resident died from COVID-19 22 new COVID-19 cases announced, 187 total with 67 total recoveries in South Dakota

CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans cover their faces when leaving the home, especially around other people. But President Donald Trump is calling it “voluntary” and says he himself won’t wear a mask.

Says Trump: “I’m choosing not to do it.”

The latest guidance suggests that Americans use makeshift coverings, such as T-shirts, scarves or bandanas to cover their noses and mouths. Medical-grade masks, especially N95 masks, are to be reserved for those on the front lines of trying to contain the pandemic.

The policy change comes as public health officials are concerned that those without symptoms can spread the virus which causes COVID-19.

