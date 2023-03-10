SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might remember Doug Lund at the anchor desk, but on Friday we found him relaxing at his home on the east side of Sioux Falls. As KELOLAND TV celebrates its 70th anniversary, few people have impacted this legacy more than longtime anchor Lund.

“I remember one of the first stories I did when I first came on the KELO was to do something of their 30th anniversary,” Lund said.

40 years later, he has some challenges with mobility at the age of 77.

“I do have a walker that I kind of cling to for safety,” Lund said.

But his voice is just as strong as ever.

“They’ve given me this incredibly embarrassing entitle of ‘voice of KELOLAND,'” Lund said. “But there it is, and I guess I am, and I’m really grateful for that, just to be, just to continue to be a part of it.”

These days thanks to technology he creates audio recordings for KELOLAND News from the comfort of his home. You hear his voice at the beginning of every one of our newscasts.

“I’m just really tickled that I’m able to do that here from home because like I’ve said, I just can’t think of any place I’d rather be involved than with KELOLAND Television which has been my life for so long,” Lund said.

As that familiar smile and voice welcomed us Friday afternoon, gratitude was a dominant theme of the conversation.

“I don’t say it slightly how much I am so lucky,” Lund said.