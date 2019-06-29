Carla’s Flower Farm ends season by giving to the Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Humane Society has been celebrating their centennial year all week long.

The non-profit organization relies a lot on donations, and on Friday one flower shop in Sioux Falls decided to help them out.

For flower shops, greenhouse season ends in June. At Carla’s Flower Farm, they’re having a special sale before they close.

“You just come through, pick out your plants. It’s basically a pay what you think the plant is worth, or whatever you would like to donate,” McKenna Waysman, a volunteer at Carla’s Flower Farm said.

All the proceeds from the sale are going to the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Carla’s Flower Farm just hopes their plants can help some furry friends.

“They really do need the help there. Especially this time of the year, the Humane Society seems to get a lot of pets in,” Melissa Phillips a plant lover from Sioux Falls said.

Carla’s Flower Farm plans to stay open at least through Saturday while supplies last. But based off today’s turnout alone, there might not be many plants left.

“We’ve had such an amazing turnout today. I came out here to open it up for Carla and I already had people waiting in the parking lot and it was ten, fiften minutes until the posted opening time. So, we’ve had a huge turnout today already and I’ve actually had several people that have come in, left with plants, and then have come back and gotten more,” Waysman said.

Whether it’s money, food or toys, donations are always welcome at the Sioux Falls Humane Society.



