Car and cell phone stolen from Sioux Falls Lyft Driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Sioux Falls Police are searching for the people who stole a cell phone and car from a Lyft driver.

Authorities say Tuesday night, the Lyft driver dropped off a group of people near Washington High School, when a woman grabbed the driver’s phone.

The driver attempted to chase the woman, but another person pushed him.

Then, one of the people grabbed the driver’s keys and drove off with the 2015 Mercedes Benz.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.

