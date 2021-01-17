Capitol in Pierre tightens security measures ahead of Inauguration

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s tension around the nation as America prepares to inaugurate Joe Biden as our next president this week.

Federal authorities are concerned about violence in the days leading up to Wednesday’s inaugural in Washington, DC.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre police and members of the South Dakota National Guard secured the state Capitol in Pierre Saturday. States across the country are putting more security in place in the aftermath of the January 6th attack on the U-S Capitol.

A pro-Trump Christian group – known as The Jericho March – has a permit to gather and pray in the South Dakota Capitol Rotunda today. The group has been gathering peacefully every Sunday since December.