Canton pool springs a leak as the city considers upcoming vote to replace it

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in Canton will be deciding whether to build a new pool this June. The current pool was built in the 1950s and right now it is leaking 8,000 gallons of water a day. City officials are hoping to get that fixed for this summer.

In the meantime, residents will need to decide if they want to replace it with a new $4.2 million dollar modern swimming pool.

Canton’s pool is showing its age.

“It’s been limping along for years now. It’s outlived its lifespan by quite a few years. Every year there’s as new problem coming up with it,” Lundstrom said.

Mayor Sandra Lundstrom says it recently sprung a big leak and efforts are underway to find a fix.

“Could be the drain pipes. We don’t know. It’s just a mess,” Lundstrom said.

This is all happening as residents consider a plan to build a new pool in the same location. A bond vote for $2.7 million is set for June 23rd. The total project has a $4.2 million pricetag. Part of it would be paid for with grants and fundraising. If the bond vote were to pass, it would cost the average Canton household roughly $12 a month.

“I think it is the best town in the state of South Dakota except that it does not have an up-to-date swimming pool,” Ripley said.

John Ripley is on the pool committee that has been looking at the issue for the past three years. He hopes people will come talk about the proposal at an informational meeting at Kennedy Park on June 2nd. Proposals to replace this same pool in the past have failed.

“We want everybody to be informed. Not just those that are for it but also those that may be wavering about how they’re going to vote or those that already got their mind set that they’re not going to vote. We want them all to be informed,” Ripley said.

That’s because the pool is the heart of the town when summer rolls around.

Holsen: What does it provide to the community there? Is it a pretty big gathering place? Is it pretty important to the community?

Lundstrom: Yeah I would assume so. There’s always kids in and out of there several times a day. They go up there in the afternoon, go home, eat supper and come back. It’s a way of life in the summer time here.

The informational meeting is scheduled for June 2nd at Kennedy Park from 7-8 p.m. The bond vote will take place on June 23rd. It needs 60-percent approval to pass.