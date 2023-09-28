SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sex offender, with a criminal history in at least two states, is back behind bars accused of child pornography in South Dakota.

Thomas Tatar faced a Minnehaha judge twice today. In one case a complaint list faces four counts of child pornography.

In the other case, he’s accused of failing to update his address as a sex offender.

KELOLAND’s Julie Linn joins us with a look back at Tatar’s past crimes.

Thomas Tatar is on the registry because of crimes he committed while living in California.

In 2012, newspapers in Riverside County, southern California reported on a year-long investigation that led to a raid of his home and his arrest.

Around that same, a federal case was also filed against Tatar.

In that case the then-26-year-old California man met a 13-year-old South Dakota girl through online video games. He repeatedly asked her to send him sexual pictures and videos.

Tatar was sentenced to five years in the federal case and another five years in the California case.

He remained on supervision until May of this year.

While we don’t know exactly when Tatar moved to South Dakota, local court records show he’s been in and out of court here since 2018.

Today the judge set his bond at $100,000 cash only.