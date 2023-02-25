LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful winter storm lashing California is still threatening floods, blizzards and avalanches Saturday while adding frigid temperatures to the misery mix.

The National Weather Service says overnight lows could drop below freezing in some areas while downtown San Francisco could see record-breaking cold Saturday morning.

The weather service has flash flood warnings in effect for areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties where some 6 million people live.

Forecasters say northern and Western states will see more rain and snow through the weekend while the south will stay balmy.

In Michigan, more than a half-million people are still without power, days after one of the worst ice storms in decades caused widespread outages.