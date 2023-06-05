SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 5. Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The GO.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding shooting suspect Lyle Blue Legs III, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

While much of the region has been quiet today, portions of northeastern KELOLAND have seen some thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon. The culprit: The tail end of a cold front in Minnesota that is clipping the region.

Federal investigators trudged through rugged terrain Monday in search of wreckage from a business jet to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain, killing four people.

The bodies of three men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, about a week after part of the century-old structure tumbled to the ground, the city’s police chief announced Monday.

In the midst of legal battles over its proposed CO2 pipeline, Summit Carbon Solutions is partnering with another Iowa ethanol plant.

Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular college basketball players in the country, but the Hawkeye sharpshooter’s superstardom shines brightest at home.

