SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A retired South Dakota florist fulfilled a longtime dream this week after he helped decorate a float for the 136th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

Dave Engelmeyer, who owned Jungle of Flowers with his late wife for 42 years in Burke, flew down to California for a week to help decorate a Louisiana Mardi Gras float.

“It was an awesome experience,” he said. I’ve wanted to do this for years and years.”

Engelmeyer (right) decorating the “Explore Louisiana” Rose Parade float. Photo courtesy of Laurel Hollepeter.

Engelmeyer was able to cross off the bucket list item after the current South Dakota Florist Association president threw his name into the hat for volunteers. The two of them joined hundreds of other volunteers in Pasadena to arrange thousands of roses onto floats for Fiesta Parade Floats.

The job, unfortunately, isn’t for everyone.

“For this, they want florists, they want people who know how to put flowers together,” Engelmeyer said.

He said experienced florists are able to handle and arrange the flowers, but also get creative with the materials. All visible elements on the float must be made with grown materials. The “Explore Louisiana” float’s base was wrapped in corn husks, medallions were created using lima beans and seeding and crushed flowers make up much of the giant Mardi Gras jester.

To keep the float’s structure for the 10 miles between the Fiesta Parade Floats warehouse and the start of the parade route, the floats are covered in chicken wire and floral foam before the flowers go on.

Engelmeyer said he worked long hours during the five days of prep, but nothing quite like the 29 hours straight their crews worked to get the float ready for judging on New Year’s Eve.

“The process of building that float and all the stuff that goes on it, making it and then how it’s covered and everything, it pays off,” he said. “When it drives out of there, you’re really proud of your work, of the accomplishment.”

The “Explore Louisiana” float Dave Engelmeyer helped decorate for the 2024 Rose Parade. Photo courtesy of Laurel Hollepeter.

In exchange for volunteering their hours, Fiesta Parade Floats got tickets for everyone to watch the parade in the grandstands. Not only was this Engelmeyer’s first year decorating floats, it was the first time he got to see the parade in person.

“If you’re a florist, it’s definitely something you want to do in your life. I got to do it, so I’m pretty honored,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll get asked to do it again next year. I’ll go back if I get the chance.”