Buckle Up; Storms Tomorrow Night, Hotter Weekend, Wet and Colder Next Week: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 15th

Good morning! A few scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed this morning in central KELOLAND as warmer and windy weather pushes back into KELOLAND. These storms won’t last all day, but rain chances for Pierre this morning are in the forecast.

The morning view from Spring Creek north of Pierre has been full of lightning.

Today’s weather will feature stronger winds over 30mph.

The stronger winds will be around tomorrow as well, with gusts near 40mph during the afternoon across the east.

Storms will return tomorrow night with severe weather possible across southeastern KELOLAND. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Futurecast hints at some of the hit or miss storms today, but you can clearly see storms firing tomorrow night from northeast Nebraska into western MN.

Another storm will be heading toward KELOLAND next week and the pattern looks wet.

Perhaps some snow next week in the Black Hills?

You can see the warmer numbers today in KELOLAND with 80s widespread west of Sioux Falls.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will approach 93 in Yankton tomorrow ahead of the cold front. Meanwhile, highs will stay in the 70s in Aberdeen and Rapid City.

Warmer weather will return Saturday through Monday with temperatures well above normal. Rain will arrive by Tuesday and sharply colder weather will follow.