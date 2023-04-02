PLATTE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Platte, South Dakota are asking for help locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Aspen Strand was last reported seen on April 1, 2023, at her residence in rural Platte. Aspen appeared to take extra clothing and her wallet but does not appear to have her phone. She is believed to be driving a white, 2008 Honda Pilot, with the license plate: 13K-795.

If you have any information regarding Aspen’s location, please contact the Brule County Sherrif’s department at 605-234-4443