Brown County Sheriff searching for missing woman

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a missing person.

Darla Beaman was last seen in her home at approximately between 12:30 and 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, according to a post on the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

She walked away from the residence with just a flashlight. Darla is 5’3″ 135 lbs, reddish/black hair approximately shoulder length. She has tattoos on her arms and angel wing tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information should contact the Brown County Communications Center at 605-626-7911.