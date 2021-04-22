‘Brookings Urban Forest Initiative’ encourages community to plant trees

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings is encouraging home owners to help plant more trees in the community on this Earth Day.

This is part of the Brookings Urban Forest Initiative. Through the program, residents can plant up to two trees per property each year. Participants would then be reimbursed up to $150 per tree.

City officials say due to the looming threat of the Emerald Ash Borer, they want to start work now to maintain the community’s forest.

Residents can stop by the Brookings Parks, Recreation and Forestry office for more information about the program.