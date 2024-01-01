BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The new year is getting off to a tasty start in KELOLAND.

The downtown Sioux Falls burger battle starts New Year’s Day with nearly 40 restaurants competing for the top burger, and those aren’t the only battles heating up in the area.

The wonton burger is making its debut Monday at 212 The Boiling Point in Brandon.

“We make house wontons, so we’re kind of spinning that into a burger,” 212 The Boiling Point owner Kyle Thill said.

The Wonton Burger is one of eight contenders in this year’s Brandon Burger Battle.

The Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce organized its first battle last year.

Executive Director Rachael Neiman says one of the top contestants last year reported selling over 800 burgers.

“The City of Brandon, like many communities, relies heavily on sales tax revenue. And the Burger Battle is a great opportunity to help encourage our community to head out and support our local restaurants and in turn that helps increase our sales tax revenue for our city,” Neiman said.

People have the whole month of January to try the different creations at the competing restaurants.

“We have smaller communities to the east of us in Minnesota that travel over to Brandon to test out these burgers, so it’s really exciting to pull some of these other small rural communities into the city of Brandon for this event,” Neiman said.

“It just kind of gets people to come try new stuff. People like try each one of them where they come in and share them, so it kind of brings business to every restaurant that does it. It’s good for everyone in the community,” Thill said.

To see the burgers in the competition, click here.