SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Parent Kelly Jerstad told the Sioux Falls School board Thursday she opposes limiting the number of boys playing sports.

“The reason I went in front of the board is because the kids who will be cut from the sports aren’t going to have a voice,” Jerstad said Friday. “They’re going to be cut without their side being heard. The coaches and the administration and the teachers are not allowed to speak publicly, and so I feel like someone needed to get up and say something so that the public knows what’s going on.”

Jerstad, who has three kids studying in the district, is assistant secretary for Lincoln High School’s booster club. She says cuts are planned.

“I know that the coaches have been told that they are going to have to cut boys from their rosters,” Jerstad said.

Parents of gymnasts are suing the Sioux Falls School District, saying it violated Title IX when it cut gymnastics earlier in 2023. In October, a judge granted a preliminary injunction against the district, temporarily pausing the elimination of the gymnastics program. A November statement from the district said that “[t]o ensure compliance with Title IX, the SFSD will actively work to increase female participation in sports while adjusting male participation.”

KELOLAND News followed with a question on Friday seeking clarity about the term “adjusting,” but the district declined to elaborate.

Caleb Trotter, a California lawyer with Pacific Legal Foundation, a national nonprofit law firm, coauthored an amicus brief filed Thursday in the Title IX case.

“To prevent discrimination you target one sex for discrimination, that just from a common sense standpoint, it doesn’t make any sense,” Trotter said Friday.

Trotter’s amicus brief says there were no allegations that district athletes “were discriminated against on the basis of their sex when the Sioux Falls School District discontinued its gymnastics program.” The brief goes on to say “[t]he Title IX statute merely requires non-discrimination with regard to sex; it does not require proportionality in athletic participation.” In other words, the brief says comparing the number of female athletes with the number of male athletes is not the way to determine if Title IX is violated. The brief also says “resolution of this appeal will likely set precedent that could affect student athletes far and wide.”

“Our greater concern is the legal precedent that could be set from this case by viewing it solely through a lens of statistics,” Trotter said. “So that’s why we don’t support either party.”

