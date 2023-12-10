SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At Hy-Vee, many people walk in and out getting their groceries. However, two people remained outside, with the job of ringing a bell.

“He just has always enjoyed watching people ring bells. And I think he finally wondered kind of what it was about. And when I explained it to him, he’s like, Yeah, I want to do that. How do we do it? And so I think he just it started to come to him that that is the reason for the season is the giving part,” says Molly Carvonneau.

12-year-old Oliver has wanted to be a bell ringer for a few years now, and after months of planning, he and his mom had the opportunity to finally do so.

“Well, because one day I was at a Lewis here in Sioux Falls, and I just thought it was a really cool thing to help all these people. So I just wanted to do it,” says Oliver Carvonneau.

“And I feel like that is kind of where he all of a sudden realized that it isn’t just about him and not everybody gets toys at Christmas, not everybody gets things, and he realized it was time to help out a little,” says Molly.

Even with the chilly weather, Oliver and Molly were happy to brave the elements for those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

“Because it just helps out a lot of people. And I feel like everyone should just try their best to help other people,” says Oliver.

“I just think this is a great experience. And so if your family hasn’t done it, what better way to give back during the holiday season,” says Molly.

In 2022, the Salvation Army raised 102-million dollars from their Red Kettle Campaign.

