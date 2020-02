SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Both x-ray scanners were working Saturday at Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

A malfunction early Friday morning shut down both scanners for about 45-minutes, creating long lines and causing six people to miss their flights.

TSA tells KELOLAND News that the scanners are operating again and that there were no wait times Saturday morning.

However, TSA is still recommending passengers arrive two hours ahead of their scheduled departures.