TYNDALL, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Tyndall man has been identified as the person killed in a fatal crash on Highway 37 early Sunday morning.

Authorities said Dennis Sternhagen died when his pickup truck went into the ditch and rolled. He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.