Boever’s cousin on Ravnsborg: ‘He will eventually be found guilty’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s attorney pleaded not guilty on Friday on behalf of his client. Ravnsborg was driving the car that struck and killed Joe Boever on September 12 exactly six months before the plea. Ravnsborg’s attorney pleaded not guilty on Ravnsborg’s behalf; the attorney general is charged with three misdemeanors, none of which directly resulted from Ravnsborg’s car hitting Boever.

“I understand it’s his right to plead not guilty, and I understand it’s his right to eventually have a jury trial if that’s what he wants to eventually have,” said Nick Nemec, Joe Boever’s first cousin who was at today’s Friday’s court hearing. “It’s next step in the process, and it’s a long, long process.”

It has now been exactly half a year since Boever died.

“Before, he lived locally in our same town, I’d see him probably weekly,” Nemec said. “It just doesn’t happen anymore. And it never will.”

Nemec believes Ravnsborg will be found guilty of the three misdemeanor charges.

“No correspondence whatsoever. I don’t care to, I mean, it wouldn’t do any good,” Nemec said. “It wouldn’t do any good. The guy’s living in own his delusions… He will eventually be found guilty. Whether or not the legislature chooses to impeach him, we’ll see.”

The charges against Ravnsborg are operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, improper lane driving and careless driving. His lawyer is Tim Rensch of Rapid City.

“At this point, we’d enter a not guilty plea, and we would ask that the court set this matter up for a status hearing in 60 days, so that we can go through the discovery,” Rensch said. “In some cases there’s a mountain of discovery. In this case there’s a mountain range of discovery, literal computer drives and everything.”