Body recovered from the Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A body has been recovered from the Missouri River near Sioux City on Friday afternoon.

Officer Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that someone boating on the river saw something floating and couldn’t identify what it was. They then contacted authorities Friday around 1:30 p.m.

After authorities were able to pinpoint the location south of the train bridge, they searched the water and found a body.

Authorities said the body is that of a Black male in his mid to late 20s.

Dutler says that they can’t connect whether this is related to the search for a person who authorities were searching for since Wednesday.

The body has been sent to a medical examiner to determine the identity.

