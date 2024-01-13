(KELO) The blizzard conditions are creating travel problems across much of South Dakota this weekend.

A semi-truck ended up in the median Friday night, blocking traffic on U-S Highway 83 in Lyman County. No travel was advised in the western part of the county.

The going isn’t much better on Interstate 29. A vehicle ended up in the ditch at the Fairview exit in Lincoln County Friday. The sheriff’s office is urging everyone to use caution on the interstate.

Firefighters in Arlington had to deal with sub-zero temperatures responding to a shop fire Friday. The fire spread to the ceiling, so crews removed tin from the ceiling to put out hotspots and prevent further damage.