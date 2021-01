SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter storm kept law enforcement in Sioux Falls busy Thursday night.

Sioux Falls police say they responded to 29 crashes between four and six p-m.

“I think probably most of it is people were driving a little too fast for the conditions, which typically we see, especially when that evening rush hour hits,” spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says no one was seriously injured in any of the crashes.