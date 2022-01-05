Bitterly Cold Air Ahead Today and Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 5th

Good morning! We are starting the day with strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures, and some blowing snow. You can see a little of that snow blowing near Lake Madison as of 6:30am.

Peak winds the past 24 hours have been 50-60 mph in many areas, including Sioux Falls. Wind speeds will decrease through the day.

The worst road conditions have been located across far northeast KELOLAND, with areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for Sisseton and Ortonville until 9am.

Wind chill headlines will grab out attention again tonight and tomorrow morning. The worst of the wind chills will be across northern SD.

Our Futurecast wind chills will drop again tonight, with -30s common in northern KELOLAND. We do see some slight improvement tomorrow afternoon, with warmer highs expected by Friday and Saturday.

The forecast looks mainly dry the next 24 to 36 hours. Some light snow may still graze the far southwest today, but don’t expect much snow in the days ahead.

Temperatures will be moderating by Saturday before another cold front drops south on Sunday. We expect a milder weather pattern next week.

The snow forecast looks rather quiet for now.

Stay warm today with highs in the single digits above and below zero.

Tonight will be the coldest night with -19 in Aberdeen.

Tomorrow will be cold, but not as windy.

Look for those upper 30s on Saturday, with a return to 30s and perhaps 40s by Tuesday.