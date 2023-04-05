SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite the linger wintering and about 21 inches of snow that fell yesterday into this morning , a new bison calf has arrived at Custer State Park.

Park officials posted on Facebook this afternoon that a herd superintendent found the calf after the storm.

The bison herd is about 1,400 animals at the state park, according to the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks(GFP) department.

Calf in Custer State Park on April 5, 2023

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), bison calves are typically born in late April and May. Bison calves can weigh about 30 to 70 pounds at birth. The gestation period for the mother is 9 to 9½ months.

The calves can keep up with the herd two to three hours after birth. The DOI said they are well protected by their mothers and other members of the herd.