SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans will say goodbye Saturday to former bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, Paul Swain.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Cathedral of Saint Joseph beginning at 10 a.m.

The Most Reverend Bernard Hebda, archbishop of St. Paul & Minneapolis, will preside at the Mass.

Swain died one week ago in hospice care at the age of 79.

He served as bishop of the diocese from 2006 to 2020.