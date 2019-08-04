Bikers head out west to take part in Sturgis Rally

There’s still a week left of the Sturgis rally and bikers are still heading out west to take part in one of KELOLAND’s biggest events.

Whether it’s their first year going to the rally or their tenth, many bikers look forward to getting on their motorcycles and heading to Sturgis.

It’s not just about the rally, though, it’s also about the joy of the ride.

For Dena Sailer and Joe Garza, there are two simple things they enjoy about every ride.

“Being free. The freedom, the air, everything about it is free. Going fast,” Dena Sailer and Joe Garza from Ohio said.

Whether it’s the open road, the scenery alongside it, or the people you share the experience with, every biker has something they like best about the ride.