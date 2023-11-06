SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Camp isn’t just for kids.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday was the first-ever Big Vikes Adult Day Camp Adventure.

Laura Rutten made some of her best childhood memories here at YMCA’s Camp Leif Ericson.

On Monday, she returned as a grown-up camper.

“I’m reliving my childhood exploration and fun,” Rutten said.

The big Vikes enjoyed traditional camp activities.

“Today is all about getting adults to reconnect with their inner kid, so we are doing all the typical camp experiences. We have horseback riding, we have archery, rock climbing,” Sioux Falls Family YMCA director of development Kadyn Wittman said.

The woman who came up with the idea for the adult day camp wasn’t there Monday.

In March, Katie Ashmore, a longtime YMCA supporter, passed away at the age of 41.

“This was Katie’s dream, was to see an event where adults could enjoy all of the fun activities, that children do every summer at Camp Leif Ericson and just kind of relive that nostalgia,” Katie’s friend and event organizer Abbie Everist said.

After Katie died, her friends took over and organized the adult day camp.

“It’s incredible because we had put it together pretty quickly,” Everist said.

The proceeds from camp will go toward camp facility upgrades and scholarships for young campers.

The adult day camp will happen again next year in July.