Big Sioux River water rescue

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — A kayaking outing ended with a water rescue in the Big Sioux River Friday night.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department says four people, in two kayaks, were swept away in the swift current of the river west of the Big Sioux Recreation Area in Brandon.

The kayakers, two adults and two children, were able to grab onto a tree that was in the water.

First responders used a rescue boat to bring all four people safely to shore.

The sheriff’s department is reminding everyone to use life jackets when they’re in the water.