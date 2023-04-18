SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring cleaning isn’t just about our garages or closets; it’s about our shared spaces outside, too. This weekend brings the “Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup” in Sioux Falls at Falls Park, Cherry Rock Park, Pasley Park, Yankton Trail Park, Sertoma Park, Legacy Park and Elmwood Park. Participants can simply show up, but organizers would appreciate registration at siouxfalls.org/green.

“We have seven locations around the recreation trail system,” said Holly Meier, sustainability coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls. “Folks can show up a little bit before 10 the day of. We also do encourage registration, that does help us make sure we have the amount of supplies needed at each site. But otherwise, if you forget you can come on down at 10 as well.”

Local nonprofit Friends of the Big Sioux River is hosting the annual event along with the City of Sioux Falls.

“In April usually there’s a good time as any, after snowmelt to pick up trash,” said Travis Entenman, director of Friends of the Big Sioux River. “There’s usually a lot for us to do.”

“Definitely dress in comfortable footwear because you’re going to be walking along the trail system and bending down, picking up debris,” Meier said. “Otherwise, just come, bring yourselves. We do provide the gloves and the bags.”

The cleanup starts at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until noon.

“It’s really important that we take responsibility to our, for our natural environment,” Entenman said.

“We are a river city, and we benefit tremendously from being on the river,” Meier said. “We have social, environmental and economic benefits, and so we want to make sure we’re being good stewards of that river resource so it can continue to benefit us.”