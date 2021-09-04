Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks

Flowers are placed at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020, as the US commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order directing the FBI to declassify documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The order Friday is a supportive gesture to victims’ families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government.

Still, the practical impact of the executive order and any new documents it might yield was not immediately clear.

Past investigations have outlined ties between Saudi nationals and some of the airplane hijackers, but have not established that the government was directly involved.