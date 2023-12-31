SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A University of Nebraska volleyball player came back to her hometown of Sioux Falls to invest in the upcoming generation of volleyball players.

Bergen Reilly was the South Dakota Volleyball Gatorade player of the year for three years in a row, and now is the starting setter at the University of Nebraska.

“This year it was my freshman year at Nebraska and I got a Big Ten setter of the year and I was on the first team, All-Big Ten Team and then I was a second team All-American by ABC,” says University of Nebraska Volleyball player Bergen Reilly.

Reilly partnered with Avera’s Kairos elite volleyball club, who she had played with for eight years, to host a volleyball setting camp.

“But pretty much the reason I’m here is just to kind of get back to all of the people that supported me this season and just all the little girls that have looked up to me because I know I was that little girl once,” says Reilly.

The volleyball players were excited to work alongside Reilly.

“Normally you don’t see a lot of people from South Dakota make it that big. So it’s really just an incredible experience to be able to like, see how far she’s come from just like playing from like O’Gormon to Nebraska,” says Sophomore Volleyball Player Londyn Smith.

“I think it’s just a great experience for all of us to train under her, especially like knowing her before this and coming back and just talking to her,” says Sophomore Volleyball Player Lily Van Hal.

And while Reilly hoped the girls learned new skills, she also hoped to leave a bigger impression on the players.

“And I also just I want to be known for who I am off the court more than on the court. And so a big part of that is just being personable and being around all of the girls, that have watched me all season and have supported me and just all of their families get back to them just a little bit,” says Reilly.

Reilly was the first freshman to be named the Big Ten Setter of the year.