It’s another chilly start to the day across KELOLAND. Areas of clouds will continue to filter across the region as temperatures remain below normal.

Snow cover remains patchy at best across KELOLAND. We’ll begin melting this snow by the weekend.

Temperatures today will remain in the 20s for many and a few snow showers will develop in far western SD. We expect the snow to fall apart tonight and cold temperatures remain in place.

While the start of the forecast stays below normal, we’ll see a big reversal by early next week with above average temperatures likely.

Steady north winds will keep temperatures plenty cool today, even with intervals of sunshine.

Those with snow on the ground will be coldest tonight with a few spots below zero.

Temperatures will recover a bit better tomorrow with more sunshine. Highs will top out in the 20s and 30s.

The 7 day forecast looks mainly dry with highs back in the 50s by Sunday, with more 50s by Tuesday.