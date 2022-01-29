MELBOURNE, Australia (Associated Press) — Ash Barty has won the Australian Open final in straight sets against Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.

Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games. Collins had two chances to serve for the set but was broken both times. Barty dominated after taking the set to a tiebreaker.

Barty is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil won the singles title in 1978. She also now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at Melbourne Park to her win on grass at Wimbledon last year and on clay at the 2019 French Open.