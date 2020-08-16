Barrel House hosts annual backpack giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Sunday the Barrel House had a free backpack giveaway.

Families could come with their kids to pick out backpacks and fill them with school supplies. Supplies ranged from binders and notebooks to pencils and crayons.

Parents said the giveway helped take some of the stress out of getting their kids ready for school. The kids were ready to be back in school.

Lauren Soulek: “What are you looking forward to with going back to school?”



“Mostly I’m just trying to make friends because I have no friends here right now besides our neighbor and a couple houses down,” Nathaniel, a soon-to-be sixth grader, said.