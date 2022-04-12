SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Either way, the southeast district was going to have a new city council representative because incumbent Rick Kiley reached his term limit on the council.

The new member will be David Barranco. Barranco defeated Cody Ingle with 59.14% of the vote or 4,151 votes. Ingle had 40.86% of the vote or 2,868 votes.

Barranco said in a KELOLAND News story “city government best works when it’s civil, when it’s cooperative, when it’s polite and respectful. There should be a debate.”

Barranco is a lawyer.

The southeast district contains mostly areas southeast of 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue. It goes as far west as Western Avenue and 57th Street, while the east boundary is the big Sioux River near 57th Street and Six Mile Road.