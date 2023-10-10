SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 10. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A sex offender – convicted of a handful of crimes spanning four decades – is now accused of indecent exposure.

A police presence was spotted at the Wells Fargo bank, near 41st Street and Marion Road on the west side of the city. A public information officer tells us the call came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

The Mount Vernon School District says someone recently damaged parts of its downtown auditorium.

It’s been another rather nice day across KELOLAND, but change is on the way sooner rather than later.

13 states, including South Dakota, are opposing a new Massachusetts law involving strict hog-housing requirements.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.