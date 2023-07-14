SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For Sheku Bannister, performing at the Levitt is more than just a concert, it’s a chance for him to spread awareness about heart disease and keep the memory of his sister Kim alive.

Bannister, who goes by the name Bigg Shake onstage, put out his first album, Keep It Moving (K.I.M.), to honor his sister who passed away from congestive heart failure in 2016.

“I want to continue this legacy, my legacy, her legacy, and just challenge others in our community and around the world to find out what that sort of ‘why’ is in their life or, you know, purpose is in their life and keep it moving towards it, towards your calling, your gift,” Bannister said.

Bannister and the Keep It Moving band will be opening the Levitt at the Falls concert Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. CT. Bannister said his music is a mixture of Christian rap and uplifting hip hop.

“When you say hip hop nowadays, you never know what you’re gonna get. So this is less of that ‘rah rah’ hip hop and more of a, ‘Hey, we want to make sure you leave this place better than you arrived’,” Bannister said. “We want to make sure you leave here inspired, and maybe even questioning what is God? And you know, who is God in your life?”

Bannister also owns the record company Survival Records and often seeks out young talent in the area who want to start their music career. That’s how he found Etta McKinley, who will be singing with Bannister at the Levitt. McKinley was singing at a Juneteenth event last year and “captured the heart” of Bannister.

“I have never performed on the levitt stage before so this is a first for me,” McKinley said. “I’m really excited to see the people who are coming and just perform something that’s so fun. Hopefully they get something from it too. It’s really important for performers to relay a message to the people that are listening.”

To bring awareness to heart disease, Bannister became a board member of the American Heart Association and advocates for heart health awareness during his performances. He is also on the Sioux Falls Human Relations Commission board and the second vice president of the newly reformed South Dakota chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“The passion to get involved here in our region, our community, it’s just been organic,” he said. “Our community needs to get on board. The Martin Luther King’s, a lot of those civil rights activists, I am benefiting from today.”

If people attend the show on Friday, Bannister says he hopes his music inspires people to cherish their relationships and “keep it moving” toward God, academics, community involvement or whatever makes them feel alive.

“Whatever that individual feels keeps them alive, keeps them at peace, don’t stop, keep moving,” Bannister said. “We want to uplift and inspire others around with this music platform that God blessed me to come and share.”