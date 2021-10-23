Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, NM (Associated Press) — An assistant director of the film “Rust” told Alec Baldwin that a weapon he gave him was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, according to court documents in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds.

When Baldwin pulled the trigger Thursday on the set of a Western, he killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The sheriff’s office obtained the warrant so investigators could document the scene where the shooting took place. They sought to examine Baldwin’s blood-stained costume for the film “Rust” as evidence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 