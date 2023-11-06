SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 6. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

Students at a Sioux Falls high school are mourning the death of a classmate.

Southeast Technical College is asking state lawmakers to require education courses for employees of medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota.

The Washington Pavilion announced today that they are acquiring the business operations of Parlour Ice Cream House and moving the restaurant inside the Pavilion.

After a mild weekend, we expect cooler weather today, but still above average for this time of the year.

Former President Trump clashed frequently with the judge overseeing his New York fraud trial as the former president took the witness stand earlier Monday.

