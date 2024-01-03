SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –There’s a growing need for access to mental health in South Dakota. That’s why Avera Health is working to expand its behavioral health facilities in the state.

This room might not look like much right now, but this will soon be used for patients here at Avera Behavior Health.

“We are definitely preparing for the future. We have capacity now. But we just don’t want to get to the point where we have to turn people away because we don’t have enough beds,” said David Ermer, Clinical Vice President of Behavior Health Service Line.

The space will add 16 more rooms like these for adult patients.

“It’s really designed and tailored for the most chronically mentally ill patients typically will be patients with bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia, or sometimes involuntary patients. So it’s designed with those safety features in mind,” said Vice President of Behavior Health Thomas Otten.

This 3.3 million dollar expansion will bring in an additional 50 employees here in Sioux Falls.

“We’re super excited about the partnership we have with both the State of South Dakota to assist in that funding using some ARPA dollars, as well as the federal government helping with some dollars from congressionally designated spending,” Otten said.

A multimillion dollar expansion will also add eight beds at Avera’s Aberdeen facility.

“We cover such a large rural area. So it’s going to really meet the needs of not only again, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, but a large surrounding area,” Ermer said.

Providing more access to needed care to people across the State.

Aberdeen construction will start this spring, with completion in Fall of 2024. Sioux Falls construction will start this spring with completion in Spring of 2025.