AMES, IOWA — Authorities are providing new details on a shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames that left three people dead, including the gunman. A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Ames.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, authorities say a man shot and killed two women outside the church on Highway 30. The gunman was killed as well, though authorities haven’t yet said how. The names of the victims were not released on Thursday night.

The church was scheduled to host a kickoff event for its Salt Company program, a religious service geared towards college-aged kids, at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.