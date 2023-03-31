PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)-Authorities in Pennington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing snowmobiler.

The sheriff’s office says Michael Splittstoesser was snowmobiling with a blue Yamaha in the Deerfield area. He hasn’t returned or been heard from.

Due to safety reasons, authorities are not asking other snowmobilers to help at this time. If you have seen or heard from Michael or have information on where he may be, you are asked to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.