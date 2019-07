RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City law enforcement is asking the public’s help in finding a minimum-security inmate who did not return to the Rapid City Community Work Center on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Scott Reiners, who is serving time for drug crimes in Minnehaha and Brookings County, is a white man, 31-years-old, 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds.

Contact authorities if you have any information about Reiners whereabouts.