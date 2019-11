SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A crash has left one person dead and another injured in Sioux Falls.

In a Tweet, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the highway patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 229.

It happened late Tuesday night near mile marker five on the Big Sioux River bridge in Sioux Falls.

More details are expected to be released later on Wednesday.

@SDHighwayPatrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash on I-229, mile marker five on the Big Sioux River bridge in Sioux Falls. One fatality and another person injured. More details later Wednesday. #keepSDsafe — SDPublicSafety (@SDPublicSafety) November 6, 2019

The Sioux Falls police department says there have been several crashes reported in the city.

Numerous accidents have been reported in the Sioux Falls area, specifically on the interstates. Please take the time to slow down as the roads are starting ice over, thank you. /L754 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) November 6, 2019