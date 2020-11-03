Authorities in Sioux Falls searching for the person that killed an 18-year-old over the weekend

Sioux Falls Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a Lincoln High School student over the weekend.

Authorities say someone shot 18-year-old Venance Kitungano Saturday night near 8th and Indiana Avenue.

Police say Venance Kitungano, known to his friends as Vance, died of a single gunshot. The senior at Lincoln High School was at a Halloween party Saturday night at the Read Sea Pub in central Sioux Falls

Police say partygoers ranged in age from 13 to their mid 20’s. According to police, Vance was leaving when he was shot.

“At some point as he is exiting, as he is exiting the get-together and we know for a fact he was shot in the face,” Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say they know what type of weapon was used. They also say they have video from outside the business Saturday night showing there were several young people who were carrying guns.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and say they are convinced, someone knows who killed Vance.

“In fact, I’m confidant that, although we haven’t identified who pulled the trigger yet, that there is someone there who is a child in our community who knows who shot that gun and killed Vance,” Matia said.

Vance played soccer for Lincoln High. His coach, Alex Nelson says Vance set an example for the rest of the team.

“When you have a guy like him who can kinda be the glue, and hold the team together at times, like I said it’s something you can’t coach, he’s a kid that you would be lucky to have on your roster,” Nelson said.

School officials notified parents, saying counselors will be available all week to kids impacted by Vance’s death.

Police say they’ve spoken to well over 30 people who were at the scene. But they are still hoping someone will come forward with the information they need

“We are looking to have justice serviced for someone who in this case was truly an innocent bystander,” Matia said.

The soccer team has raised more than $850 to help pay for funeral expenses.